Music education startup Light the Music pivots to offer virtual music learning software

“What we built is something that works really well virtually,” Van Dam said. “It helps kids who are on computer screens. It helps them connect to each other and make music together.

“There is learning in it, and as kids create and collaborate, there are important fundamental skills that teachers can build in.”

An initial pilot program launched in August with more than 1,000 students in Chesterfield, Henrico and Stafford counties. The program is now being used in schools across Virginia and in Canada and Panama, Van Dam said.

The new Light the Music program starts at $350 per educator for a one-year subscription to the online tools.

“We’ve tried to keep it inexpensive because this is new and teachers don’t have much of a budget,” Van Dam said.

Todd Tinsley, band director at Hungary Creek Middle School, participated in a research and playtesting program for the software last summer. He is running the program this semester as part of a pilot for Henrico County Public Schools.

Tinsley said the program provides a lot of the aspects of an in-person band room, but it is done virtually.

“The [Light the Music] team itself are all amazing musicians, but they are also advocates” for music education, Tinsley said. “They know what music did for them, and they have responded to what the need of the times is. The need of the times was how can we engage kids virtually, how can we help teachers still have these meaningful, engaging opportunities to still teach music.”