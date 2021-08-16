N.C.-based developer buys Scott's Addition property for $10.8 million, marking the firm's third deal in Richmond this year

A North Carolina-based real estate development firm has acquired a large building in Scott's Addition for $10.8 million.

This is the third real estate acquisition that Hem + Spire has made in Richmond this year.

The company bought the 53,392-square-foot building at 1300 Mactavish Ave. The 1.81-acre property takes up much of the block between West Marshall and West Clay streets along Mactavish Avenue.

The building is home to the 13-unit Mactavish Flats apartments. It also has 42,892 square feet of commercial space, which is 100% leased to three tenants.

Hem + Spire founder Maxwell Joseph could not be reached for comment.

Durham, N.C.-based firm closed on the deal on Aug. 13, according to Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group, which handled the sale negotiations. Catharine Spangler of Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group along with Jeff Cooke with Thalhimer represented the seller, ADC II LLC, an entity co-managed by members of Fountainhead Development and Lynx Ventures.

In late July, Hem + Spire also bought the property at 1300 Semmes Ave. in the Manchester section of South Richmond for $3.7 million, the city's online property records show.