N.C.-based developer buys Scott's Addition property for $10.8 million, marking the firm's third deal in Richmond this year

A North Carolina-based real estate development firm has acquired a large building in Scott's Addition for $10.8 million.
This is the third real estate acquisition that Hem + Spire has made in Richmond this year.
The company bought the 53,392-square-foot building at 1300 Mactavish Ave. The 1.81-acre property takes up much of the block between West Marshall and West Clay streets along Mactavish Avenue.
The building is home to the 13-unit Mactavish Flats apartments. It also has 42,892 square feet of commercial space, which is 100% leased to three tenants.
Hem + Spire founder Maxwell Joseph could not be reached for comment.
Durham, N.C.-based firm closed on the deal on Aug. 13, according to Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group, which handled the sale negotiations. Catharine Spangler of Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group along with Jeff Cooke with Thalhimer represented the seller, ADC II LLC, an entity co-managed by members of Fountainhead Development and Lynx Ventures.
In late July, Hem + Spire also bought the property at 1300 Semmes Ave. in the Manchester section of South Richmond for $3.7 million, the city's online property records show.
The 19,916-square-foot, built in 1959, had been a former Mercury car dealership that the previous owners renovated and turned into creative office space. The two-story building features large showroom windows along Semmes Avenue and high ceilings.
Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care currently occupies the building, which is next to The Riviera on Semmes apartment complex.
In January, Hem + Spire acquired the the Branch Building at 1015 E. Main St. in downtown Richmond for $4.75 million, city property records show.
The 15,900-square-foot building was originally constructed in 1866 and housed the Virginia Fire and Marine Insurance Co.
