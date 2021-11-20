Naborforce expands to two more new markets

Naborforce, a Richmond-based startup that connects aging adults to a network of care providers, is expanding again.

This time, the company is providing its on-demand support services platform in Virginia Beach and Charlotte, N.C., markets.

The company was founded by local entrepreneur Paige Wilson in 2018 by connecting senior citizens to a network of care providers — called “Nabors” — who can earn extra cash by performing household chores, doing errands or just offering companionship to seniors.

The connection platform started in the Richmond market and the company has since expanded it to the Charlottesville and Williamsburg areas and in the Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill area of North Carolina, as well as the Bethesda, Md., area.

“Our model is powered by neighbors helping neighbors,” Wilson said. “One positive outcome of the pandemic is that it has brought communities closer together and we are finding that more communities are seeking ways to better support one another. For empty nesters, active retirees, graduate students, and anyone looking to give back in the community, we’re able to offer flexible hours and rewarding work that makes joyous living at home possible for older adults.”