Chase Bank, the nation’s largest financial institution, will open its first Richmond-area branch on Tuesday, July 21.
The branch is at 8727 Staples Mill Road, at the southeast corner of Parham and Staples Mill roads in Henrico County.
Chase Bank, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co., plans to add up to 20 new branches in Central Virginia over the next several years.
Two more branches are slated to open by the end of the year.
Its second area branch will open in the next month or so at 11720 W. Broad St. in front of Short Pump Town Center. The bank has converted the former Matchbox brick oven pizza restaurant into a branch.
Another branch is being built at 5205 W. Broad St., just west of Willow Lawn Drive in Henrico on the site of the former Extra Billy’s Barbecue restaurant.
Chase received approval on Friday from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to put a branch at the northeast corner of East Cary Street and South 13th Street - in the former Peking Restaurant space - in Shockoe Slip.
“We’re excited to expand our retail operation into Richmond for the very first time, bringing new jobs and financial services to the city’s residents,” said Danny Lee, Central Virginia market director of banking for JPMorgan Chase. “Given the challenges 2020 has presented, now is a critical time to create economic opportunity for more people in this region and around the country.”
The bank has said it is looking throughout the Richmond region for other locations for branches.
Each branch has about eight to 10 employees.
A traditional ribbon cutting ceremony at the branch opening at Parham and Staples Mill roads will be held later this year because of the coronavirus.
