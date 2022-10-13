Neighbors upset about plans for a new Sheetz on Forest Hill, say it goes against city's master plan

A neighborhood group is worried about the impact of a new Sheetz location on the Stratford Hills and Forest Hill community. The city’s master plan seemingly contradicts this type of development, but the city’s planning department says its hands are tied.

A group of Stratford Hill residents say the incoming Sheetz planned near the old Flowerama at 2801 Hathaway Road in the Stratford Hills shopping center would destroy the fabric of the community which is centered on boutique, local businesses. All of the tenants in the center are locally owned, single-location restaurants and stores.

“We’re well aware we’re in the city of Richmond, we’re not in the suburbs,” said Anna Medinger, a member of the Stratford Hills Neighborhood Alliance. “We want it to look like the city with city character and chains aren’t really representative of that.”

The neighborhood alliance was created earlier this month to combat the incoming Sheetz location. Its Facebook group has gained 110 members since its creation on Oct. 5. About 10 of its members gathered in the shopping center on Wednesday to draw a chalk outline showing the possible footprint of the Sheetz construction, should it pass its permitting.

It’s also possible that construction for the gas station and convenience store could pose a risk for the neighboring businesses, the group said. Customer parking would be extremely limited during the construction phase. Once complete, parking would return to a more normal level but the neighborhood group says it is afraid the six-month construction schedule might end up impacting the businesses for over a year.

A few of the local businesses came out to show signs of support for the protesting neighborhood group but declined to comment, one citing a fear of retaliation from the landlord.

The group’s biggest concern was that a Sheetz directly contradicts the neighborhood’s strategic plan which was developed as part of the Richmond 300 Plan.

Under Richmond 300, Stratford Hills is listed as a “Neighborhood Node,” defined as a local crossroads within or near larger residential areas, which offer goods and services to those residents. A neighborhood node is lower in emphasis than other nodes like a “priority growth node” for neighborhoods like Manchester and Jackson Ward or a “national regional node,” in places like Midlothian.

The strategic plan for Stratford Hills calls for the area to be redeveloped into a walkable, mixed-use community center with “unique local restaurants, retail, and neighborhood services catering to the surrounding neighborhood” as a differentiator. It also calls for multi-family housing and discourages any more “auto-related” businesses.

The neighborhood just recovered from a multi-year $13-million project to make the neighborhood more walkable with the addition of sidewalks, bike lanes, a raised median and more. The project closed lanes, altered traffic patterns, and snarled traffic for more than three years.

“We feel like we’ve been left behind in this plan. It seems like this area is just going to be ignored. They’re not trying to keep it sustainable and equitable,” Medinger said.

The development plan was already approved by the city of Richmond in July. A city planning official said that his department's hands are tied with this type of development. The area’s B-2 Community Business District zoning allows for the development of a Sheetz, he said.

“I understand concerns that the development does not align with the city master plan, Richmond 300,” Leo Mantey, senior deputy director for Richmond’s Department of Planning & Development Review, wrote via email. “While Richmond 300 establishes the desired community vision, the zoning ordinance is what legally enables us to achieve it. Our challenge is that the existing zoning in many parts of the city does not align with the desired future land use, sometimes minorly, but sometimes majorly.”

Mantey added that City Council has directed the rezoning of certain areas in the city to be more aligned with the vision laid out in the strategic plan. His response pointed specifically to the Pulse Corridor, Diamond District, Coliseum, downtown research park, and in the future to Shockoe Bottom, Midlothian Turnpike and Hull Street.

The neighborhood group is hoping that the city will intervene with the ongoing permitting process, though the city has not indicated that it will. The city’s records indicate that most of the permits have already been approved.