Nestlé Purina plans $182 million expansion of its cat litter manufacturing plant in King William County

Pet food maker Nestlé Purina PetCare is planning a $182 million expansion to its manufacturing plant in King William County to support growing consumer demand.
Plans call for adding 138,000 square feet to the factory to increase capacity and enhance business operations in the U.S. and Canada for its Tidy Cats litter products. The company also will add another 100,000 square feet of warehouse space to allow for more efficient logistics and expedited delivery of its products.
The expansion project, announced Wednesday by Gov. Ralph Northam's office, is expected to be completed by late 2023.
The plant, which has been in operation since 1997, is the second largest employer in King William after packaging giant WestRock's mill in West Point. More than 240 people work at the Purina plant.
The expansion in King William is part of Purina's network of 21 existing manufacturing facilities across the U.S., the company said. The company recently announced new factories in other states.
The King William plant primarily makes Tidy Cats litter products.
“The investment in Virginia provides an exciting opportunity to strengthen our operations in King William,” said Travis Gumbs, the factory manager. “We are committed to delivering the innovative litter solutions cat owners trust, with a continued focus on safety and sustainability in our operations."
Nestlé Purina PetCare is based in St. Louis and is a division of Swiss-based Nestlé SA. Nestlé has its U.S. headquarters in Arlington and it operates a health sciences facility in Alexandria and manages Nespresso facilities in Arlington and McLean.
Northam's office said the governor met with the company's CEO at Nestlé’s headquarters in Switzerland during his international marketing mission to Europe in May.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with King William County to secure the project for Virginia.
“This exciting announcement is the culmination of a year’s worth of concerted effort with VEDP [Virginia Economic Development Partnership] and Nestlé Purina to solidify this expansion and investment in King William,” said Ed Moren, member of the King William County Board of Supervisors and project liaison.
The company initially had considered a two-phase expansion, but decided about four months ago to combine the phases into one, Moren said. King William competed for the expansion project with Missouri where Purina has a similar plant, he said.
Northam approved a $2 million Virginia Investment Performance Grant, a performance-based incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies.
