Nestlé Purina plans $182 million expansion of its cat litter manufacturing plant in King William County

Pet food maker Nestlé Purina PetCare is planning a $182 million expansion to its manufacturing plant in King William County to support growing consumer demand.

Plans call for adding 138,000 square feet to the factory to increase capacity and enhance business operations in the U.S. and Canada for its Tidy Cats litter products. The company also will add another 100,000 square feet of warehouse space to allow for more efficient logistics and expedited delivery of its products.

The expansion project, announced Wednesday by Gov. Ralph Northam's office, is expected to be completed by late 2023.

The plant, which has been in operation since 1997, is the second largest employer in King William after packaging giant WestRock's mill in West Point. More than 240 people work at the Purina plant.

The expansion in King William is part of Purina's network of 21 existing manufacturing facilities across the U.S., the company said. The company recently announced new factories in other states.

The King William plant primarily makes Tidy Cats litter products.