New CEO at the local Better Business Bureau is another Barry Moore

Moore had been the general manager of Haley Auto Group’s Haley Buick GMC dealership from 1999 until 2018, when he decided to relocate to western Pennsylvania where he started an insurance business and was an operating partner in a car dealership.

He is returning to the Richmond region to take on his new job.

“I realized how fortunate I’ve been throughout my life, as great opportunities have opened up for me," he said. "I thought that this opportunity at the BBB would give me the chance to give back in a meaningful way to a business community that I love and respect, here in Central Virginia.”

Moore received a bachelor's degree in political science from Seton Hall University. After college, he took a job in New Jersey selling cars in 1983.

“I am a salesperson because I like to service others,” Moore said in a 2014 article when he was named the Distinguished Retailer of the Year by what was then called the Retail Merchants Association.

The local BBB serves Richmond and the Tri-Cities, as well as 42 surrounding counties, by providing educational services to new businesses and support services to existing businesses, and by providing validated business reviews and complaint resolution services as well as scam warnings and consumer and business education.