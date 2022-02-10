New CEO named at Robins Foundation

The Robins Foundation, which has been shifting its grant-giving focus more toward early childhood education, is making leadership changes.

The foundation is getting a new CEO and two current executives, including the nonprofit's top leader, are leaving.

Christopher Chin will become the foundation's president and CEO effective March 2, the organization announced Monday.

Chin has been with the foundation for nearly eight years, starting as its director of community partnerships. He's currently the nonprofit's vice president of operations and organizational development, a role he has held since April 2018.

He replaces Kelly Chopus, Robins Foundation’s current president and CEO who has held that role since September 2013. She will remain with the foundation in an advisory role until the end of March.

Also departing is Robert Dortch Jr., who has been the foundation’s vice president of program and community innovation since January 2018. He joined the organization in June 2014 as director of community innovation. His last day is Friday.

Dortch will continue as board chair of Philanthropy Southeast, a network of grantmakers in the American South and U.S. Caribbean territories.

“The Robins Foundation is grateful for the vision and leadership of Kelly and her team, and we are thrilled to welcome Chris as our next leader. While we are sad to see Robert leave us, we wish him well as he pursues his professional and personal interests," Juliet Shield-Taylor, chair of the foundation's board and granddaughter of the nonprofit's founder, said in a statement.

Chin will focus on launching the foundation’s new strategic framework centered on early childhood education, the organization said.

"We have an incredible opportunity to strengthen our investments and partnerships in early childhood education so that Richmond can become a place where all young children can learn, grow, and thrive," Chin said in a statement. "This next step for me and the foundation reflects my long-standing passion and commitment to make a meaningful difference in the lives of as many children and families as possible."

Before joining the Robins Foundation, he served as director of the Virginia Literacy Foundation for more than six years where he developed and oversaw statewide initiatives focused on early learning and development. He also worked at the Literacy Institute at Virginia Commonwealth University for nearly eight years, serving at its co-director for the last two years.

Chin is a licensed clinical psychologist who has a doctorate in clinical psychology and neuropsychology from Georgia State University with advanced training in child psychology from Yale University.

"The foundation has a powerhouse staff who will carry on the upcoming important work as the foundation refines its focus, and I am thrilled about the future impact of the organization," Chopus said in a statement. "Chris Chin is the right leader at the right time, and I have utmost confidence in him as he steps into the role of CEO.”

The Robins Foundation was established in 1957 by E. Claiborne Robins Sr., the former chairman, president and CEO at pharmaceutical maker A.H. Robins Co., best known for products such as Robitussin and ChapStick. The foundation was significantly funded at his death in 1995.

The foundation reported assets valued at $158.68 million on its 2019 federal tax return, the most recent available.

The nonprofit had focused much of its grant-giving efforts to make the Richmond community stronger. It shifted its priorities in recent years to include supporting early childhood education programs and causes.