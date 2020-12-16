New dine-in movie theater complex to open Friday in Chester

The Richmond region's first Cinema Cafe movie theater complex is slated to open Friday Dec. 18 in the Chester area.

The nine-screen Cinema Cafe, known for its dinner-and-a-movie concept, is located just north of the Food Lion-anchored Bermuda Crossroads shopping center off U.S. 1. It is about a quarter mile north of state Route 10 and is across from the Moore’s Lake Apartments development.

At 45,000 square feet, the theater boasts 1,400 seats. It features a full-service dining menu with leather recliner seating and swivel tables. One of the auditoriums has ImmersiveX, which is Cinema Cafe's large-format experience with 75-foot screen.

The company operates five movie theaters in Hampton Roads.

The opening of the Cinema Cafe comes as the movie theater industry struggles in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.