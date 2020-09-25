New dine-in movie theater complex to open soon in Chester

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Look for a movie theater complex to open in the Chester area soon.

Cinema Cafe, which operates five movie theaters in Hampton Roads, hasn't set an opening date yet for the new complex but a spokeswoman said it is looking like the theaters could open in early November.

The nine-screen theater will boast a full-service dining menu and features leather recliner seating with swivel tables.

The 45,000-square-foot Cinema Cafe is located just north of the Food Lion-anchored Bermuda Crossroads shopping center off U.S. 1. It is about a quarter mile north of state Route 10 and is across from the Moore’s Lake Apartments project.