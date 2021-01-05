New food hall expected to open in spring as part of mixed-use development in Richmond's Manchester area

The Hatch Local food hall will provide a venue for startup food businesses to introduce their products to the public, while also showcasing the culinary works of some well-established Richmond-area chefs along with visiting chefs from outside the area who could set up temporary operations there, Green said.

“Coming out of the pandemic, we will create an opportunity for small startup businesses to get in front of the public for a relatively inexpensive investment of money,” he said. “We see it as another way of incubating food concepts in Richmond.”

The food hall, Green said, could be a launching pad for food creators who cannot access the capital needed to open a full-scale restaurant right now, given the current economic climate during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 50 restaurants in the Richmond region have closed for good since the start of the pandemic.

“There are so many expenses that go into operating a standalone restaurant. That will not be barriers to entry at Hatch Local,” Green said.

Hatch Local already has signed several food vendors and is actively recruiting others, he said.