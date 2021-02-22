New lab space in the works for downtown Richmond as pharmaceutical development company Phlow forms strategic alliance

In May, the company announced it had received a $354 million federal contract to help build a national, strategic reserve of essential medicines. The company also will make active ingredients for more than a dozen medicines used to treat patients with COVID-19.

To develop and produce the medicines, Phlow is partnering with VCU's Medicines for All Institute and with Civica Inc., a nonprofit organization formed by various U.S. health care providers to address chronic generic drug shortages.

Civica announced plans last month to invest $124.5 million to establish its first in-house pharmaceutical manufacturing operation on Normandy Drive in Petersburg. Phlow also is planning to open an adjacent plant to make the active ingredients for those drugs.

As part of the alliance with Phlow, United States Pharmacopeia scientists will be employed at a laboratory operated by the nonprofit at the Bio+Tech Park. The new lab will be co-located with Phlow's own research and development lab and VCU’s Medicines for All Institute.

The alliance with United States Pharmacopeia comes a week after Phlow said it had completed a $20 million series A investment round from private investors to help the company start some key initiatives such as building a commercial sales team and partnering with healthcare providers.

"Americans deserve to have the highest quality when it comes to their essential medicines, and having a leading scientific organization such as [United States Pharmacopeia] help ensure that the processes we develop meet the highest quality standards will help us provide that level of trust to the American public moving forward," Edwards said.