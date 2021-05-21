New low-fare airline setting up operations in Virginia, including three new flights from Richmond International Airport

A new low-cost airline is setting up operations in Virginia, offering non-stop flights from Richmond International Airport to three Southeastern U.S. destinations along with opening an operations center in Norfolk expected to employ 116 people.

Breeze Airways, which recently was founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is planning to start flights from Richmond International Airport starting July 8, initially offering service between Richmond and Charleston, S.C..

Flights between Richmond and New Orleans' Louis Armstrong International Airport are expected to start July 15th, followed by flights between Richmond and Tampa, Fla. International Airport on July 22.

Richmond International Airport was named Friday as one of 16 airports selected to join the inaugural network of Breeze Airways.

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Breeze Airways offers low-cost fares and high-flex offerings like no change or cancellation fees, Richmond International Airport said. It joins seven other major airlines that offer non-stop flights from Richmond International Airport.