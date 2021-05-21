New low-fare airline will offer nonstop flights from Richmond to New Orleans, Charleston and Tampa

A new low-cost airline from the founder of JetBlue is setting up operations in Virginia and will offer nonstop flights from Richmond International Airport to three Southern destinations, including New Orleans, as well as open an operations center in Norfolk that is expected to employ more than 100 people.

Breeze Airways, which was founded recently by airline entrepreneur David Neeleman, is planning to start flights from Richmond International Airport on July 8. Neeleman previously founded JetBlue, as well as Brazil’s Azul, Canada’s WestJet and Utah-based Morris Air, which was later purchased by Southwest Airlines.

Salt Lake City-based Breeze is expecting to start in the Richmond area with service between Richmond and Charleston, S.C., offering flights four days a week — Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday.

Flights between Richmond and New Orleans’ Louis Armstrong International Airport are expected to start July 15, followed by flights between Richmond and Tampa International Airport in Florida on July 22.

Breeze, which is the second new U.S. carrier announced in a month as airlines try to profit from an anticipated rebound in air travel, started selling tickets Friday.