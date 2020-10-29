New mega-region group plans collaboration on economic development in Richmond and Hampton Roads

The two regions will continue to compete on recruiting economic development prospects, but RVA-757 Connects will give the regions a way to collaborate on issues that help both compete more effectively with larger metropolitan areas nationwide, said Brian Anderson, president and CEO of ChamberRVA.

"If you add the two of us together as far as the size of our workforce and the size of our GDP, then it puts us more in line to compete with areas like the Research Triangle Park (of N.C.) or Austin (Texas)," he said. "We should collaborate where we don't have scale and we should compete where we do."

RVA-757 Connects is being co-chaired by Ted Chandler, co-founder of the Richmond-based venture capital firm NRV, and Thomas R. Frantz, former CEO and current chairman emeritus of Williams Mullen law firm in Virginia Beach. RVA-757 Connects also is seeking people to serve on its board of directors.

Chandler described RVA-757 Connects as "a business-led initiative that started a number of years ago," when Frantz and Richmond businessman James E. Ukrop, also a co-founder of NRV, informally discussed how the connections between the two regions could be better utilized to benefit both.

That eventually led to a group of about 80 business people from each region meeting for two days in 2018.