New mega-region group plans collaboration on economic development in Richmond and Hampton Roads

A collaborative effort is taking shape to support economic development that would benefit both the Richmond area and the Hampton Roads as a mega-region.
An organization called "RVA-757 Connects" - backed by foundations, chambers of commerce and businesses in the two regions - got its nonprofit status earlier this year and has named as its president and CEO John Martin, the managing partner of SIR, a market research firm in Richmond.
Martin said the organization's goal is not to supersede existing economic development agencies in the two regions, but to help them by providing resources and fostering collaboration in areas such as workforce and talent development and infrastructure connectivity.
"This is simply about how we [the regions] can work closer together in areas that will benefit both of us," Martin said, adding that RVA-757 Connects grew from previous collaborative efforts between leaders in the two regions.
"What economists are realizing is there are about 11 or 12 of these mega-regions across the country," Martin said, noting areas such as Silicon Valley in California and the Texas Triangle region that includes Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Austin.
"The economies in those regions are interdependent," he said, and they grow based on how jurisdictions work together and how companies take advantage of commerce and resources within the regions.
The two regions will continue to compete on recruiting economic development prospects, but RVA-757 Connects will give the regions a way to collaborate on issues that help both compete more effectively with larger metropolitan areas nationwide, said Brian Anderson, president and CEO of ChamberRVA.
"If you add the two of us together as far as the size of our workforce and the size of our GDP, then it puts us more in line to compete with areas like the Research Triangle Park (of N.C.) or Austin (Texas)," he said. "We should collaborate where we don't have scale and we should compete where we do."
RVA-757 Connects is being co-chaired by Ted Chandler, co-founder of the Richmond-based venture capital firm NRV, and Thomas R. Frantz, former CEO and current chairman emeritus of Williams Mullen law firm in Virginia Beach. RVA-757 Connects also is seeking people to serve on its board of directors.
Chandler described RVA-757 Connects as "a business-led initiative that started a number of years ago," when Frantz and Richmond businessman James E. Ukrop, also a co-founder of NRV, informally discussed how the connections between the two regions could be better utilized to benefit both.
That eventually led to a group of about 80 business people from each region meeting for two days in 2018.
"From that, we began to sketch out some priorities where it appeared we could really benefit each other by viewing our community through a broader lens," Chandler said.
An overarching goal is to advance the two regions as part of an Interstate 64 innovation corridor, covering roughly an 8,000-square-mile area, Martin said. The organization will focus on building resources around the assets that the regions share, such as the James River, the port system, I-64 and educational institutions.
One area of focus is the regional workforce. Separately, each of the regions has a workforce of less than one million, but together they offer a talent pool of about 1.5 million and a diverse group of educational institutions, Martin said.
"One initiative is to package the talent story so our economic development agencies have another resource to point to," Martin said.
Besides transportation connections, the group wants to support digital and technology connections between the two regions, which are poised to benefit from the new trans-Atlantic undersea telecommunications cables that run from Hampton Roads and pass through the Richmond region to Northern Virginia.
RVA-757 Connects has received financial support so far from the Hampton Roads Community Foundation, the Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond, Bank of America and Virginia Natural Gas. In-kind support has come from Williams Muller, SIR and West Cary Group.
(804) 775-8123