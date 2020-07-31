Chadwick & Son Orchids Inc. is expanding by opening a second area store.
The Powhatan County-based orchid business has signed a lease to put a 800-square-foot store in the Gaskins Place Shopping Center at 1125 Gaskins Road, which is near Patterson Avenue, in Henrico County. The store should be open by Sept. 1.
The new location fills the need for Chadwick’s customer in western Henrico as well as to help meet the increased demand for plants in general, owner Arthur Chadwick said.
“Our West End clients have been asking us to open a store near them for years and plants are experiencing a surge in popularity right now because so many people are working from home,” he said.
The new store comes nearly 16 years after Chadwick’s opened a store on Belmont Avenue just north of Grove Avenue in the Museum District. That store, at 203 N. Belmont Ave., was recently renovated and will remain, he said.
The company has 11 greenhouses in Powhatan. It specializes in a service called orchid boarding in which customers pay to have their plants taken care of. There are currently over 13,000 plants in production. Chadwick & Son Orchids was founded in 1989 by Art Chadwick and his son, Arthur.
