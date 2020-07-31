Arthur Chadwick is owner of Chadwick & Son Orchids Inc.

Chadwick

 Ariel Skelley

Chadwick & Son Orchids Inc. is expanding by opening a second area store.

The Powhatan County-based orchid business has signed a lease to put a 800-square-foot store in the Gaskins Place Shopping Center at 1125 Gaskins Road, which is near Patterson Avenue, in Henrico County. The store should be open by Sept. 1.

The new location fills the need for Chadwick’s customer in western Henrico as well as to help meet the increased demand for plants in general, owner Arthur Chadwick said.

“Our West End clients have been asking us to open a store near them for years and plants are experiencing a surge in popularity right now because so many people are working from home,” he said.

The new store comes nearly 16 years after Chadwick’s opened a store on Belmont Avenue just north of Grove Avenue in the Museum District. That store, at 203 N. Belmont Ave., was recently renovated and will remain, he said.

The company has 11 greenhouses in Powhatan. It specializes in a service called orchid boarding in which customers pay to have their plants taken care of. There are currently over 13,000 plants in production. Chadwick & Son Orchids was founded in 1989 by Art Chadwick and his son, Arthur.

ggilligan@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6379

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Contactless Payment Apps That Help You Lower Risks of COVID-19 Exposure

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email