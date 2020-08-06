Insurance executive Tom Brown and his family have been shopping at specialty grocery store Yellow Umbrella Provisions in Richmond’s West End for decades.
"I think Yellow Umbrella is a real iconic brand," said Brown, chairman of Marsh & McLennan Agency Mid-Atlantic. "I have always been intrigued by it. It is a cool place. It exudes quality."
So when Yellow Umbrella's owner - the son of the founder - decided earlier this year to sell, Brown jumped at the chance to buy it.
Brown and his family bought the store at 5607 Patterson Ave. from David Whitby, who had acquired the business in 2008 from his father, George.
George Whitby founded the business in the 1980s by selling fresh seafood out of coolers in a scotty trailer that was parked in various places in the West End. He put out a yellow umbrella so customers knew he was opened. He opened a bricks-and-mortar store in 1986.
The deal for the Browns to buy the Yellow Umbrella business closed June 15. Terms were not disclosed.
"I felt very fortunate that when David Whitby decided to let it go that we were the ones who bought it," Brown said. "I always had an interest in the business. We're committed to maintain the goodwill and quality they have created."
Brown's son, Thomas, who had been looking at franchise opportunities in food business, is running Yellow Umbrella.
Thomas Brown said he and his father want to continue the legacy that the Whitbys began.
"We definitely will not be changing anything," Thomas Brown said. "The only thing we want to do with this is to continue to build off what David [Whitby] has already built and the employees built with David. We feel extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to grow it steadily without changing anything."
Thomas Brown said he grew up eating food from Yellow Umbrella. The shop initially sold seafood and then added meats and now has a growing assortment of prepared foods, sandwiches, produce and some bakery products.
"And its only gotten better," he said. "The quality is second to none. This is something that the employees take a lot of pride in."
Yellow Umbrella opened its first store at 5603 Patterson Ave., basically in part of the same building it is today. In 1994, the store moved across the street where it remained until moving back to its original location in 2013.
Then in late 2017, Yellow Umbrella doubled its store space by taking over the Headliners beauty salon space that closed.
Tom Brown was named president in 1998 of Richmond-based insurance brokerage Thomas Rutherfoord Inc. and served as its CEO from 2004 to 2011. The brokerage was sold to Marsh & McLennan Agency in 2010. He has been chairman of Marsh & McLennan Agency Mid-Atlantic's operations since 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.