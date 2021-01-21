 Skip to main content
New pharmaceutical plant planned for Petersburg, creating 180-plus new jobs
1 comment
breaking

Rendering of future Civica manufacturing facility in Petersburg

Rendering of the future 120,000-square-foot Civica manufacturing facility in Petersburg.

A new pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is being planned in Petersburg that is expected to create about 186 new jobs and make drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 and other diseases.

Civica Inc., a nonprofit organization formed by various U.S. healthcare providers, plans to invest $124.5 million to establish its first in-house pharmaceutical manufacturing operation on Normandy Drive in Petersburg, adjacent to an existing pharmaceuticals factory operated by AMPAC Fine Chemicals, state officials announced Thursday.

A key partner in the project is Phlow Corp., a Richmond-based pharmaceutical development company founded last year.  In May, Phlow announced that it had received a $354 million federal contract to help build a national, strategic reserve of essential medications and to make active ingredients for more than a dozen medicines used to treat patients with COVID-19.

Part of that funding will go towards the Civica project, which is expected to be under construction on the 120,000-squaer-foot manufacturing facility within weeks, said  Eric Edwards, a local entrepreneur who co-founded Phlow with Virginia Commonwealth University professor and chemical scientist Frank Gupton.

"It is a very exciting annoucement for us," Edwards said. "I am a native Richmonder, and we love to see more advanced and technical manufacturing jobs coming to this region."

Phlow will work with partners to develop and manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredients for drugs, and the Civica plant will make the final products. 

“This project is a tremendous win that will cement Virginia’s status as a leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing, an industry that remains at the forefront of responding to the global pandemic,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement on Thursday.

Tags

