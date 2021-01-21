New pharmaceutical plant planned for Petersburg, creating 180-plus new jobs

A new pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is being planned in Petersburg that is expected to create about 186 new jobs and make drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 and other diseases.

Civica Inc., a nonprofit organization formed by various U.S. healthcare providers, plans to invest $124.5 million to establish its first in-house pharmaceutical manufacturing operation on Normandy Drive in Petersburg, adjacent to an existing pharmaceuticals factory operated by AMPAC Fine Chemicals, state officials announced Thursday.

A key partner in the project is Phlow Corp., a Richmond-based pharmaceutical development company founded last year. In May, Phlow announced that it had received a $354 million federal contract to help build a national, strategic reserve of essential medications and to make active ingredients for more than a dozen medicines used to treat patients with COVID-19.

Part of that funding will go towards the Civica project, which is expected to be under construction on the 120,000-squaer-foot manufacturing facility within weeks, said Eric Edwards, a local entrepreneur who co-founded Phlow with Virginia Commonwealth University professor and chemical scientist Frank Gupton.