New president and CEO named at ChildFund International to replace Anne Lynam Goddard who is retiring

Ghanim's appointment at ChildFund comes after a six-month, global search process to replace Goddard.

“He was a standout among the 100-plus candidates we considered, with his remarkable breadth of experience, diverse contributions, already-established credibility within ChildFund, and the unprecedented growth he led at Search for Common Ground,” said Lyn McDermid, ChildFund's board chair who recently retired as chief information officer from the Federal Reserve System.

“He's the right person at the right time for this organization,” McDermid said in the statement. “Isam knows ChildFund, he knows the landscape in which we operate, and he returns to us with an even broader view and experience that will enhance his ability to lead the implementation of our new strategy while sustaining the momentum and energy we have already achieved.”

Ghanim joins ChildFund just after the launch of a new, 10-year strategy that aims to multiply the organization's impact and reach.