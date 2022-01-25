New president and CEO named at ChildFund International to replace Anne Lynam Goddard who is retiring

A former executive vice president at ChildFund International has been named president and CEO of the Henrico County-based nonprofit that helps vulnerable children worldwide.
Isam Ghanim will succeed Anne Lynam Goddard as the global nonprofit's ninth top executive in its 83-year history. Goddard, who has led ChildFund International since 2007, announced her retirement last year.
Ghanim assumes his new position on March 1, with Goddard supporting the transition until her retirement in May.
He is currently president of Search for Common Ground, the Washington, D.C.-based international peacebuilding organization that works to end violent conflict and build healthy, safe and just societies. It has offices in more than 30 countries.
He has served at its president since 2018, overseeing the group's strategic and operational management.
Before Search for Common Ground, Ghanim served as executive vice president of programs at ChildFund from 2010 until 2018. He joined ChildFund as vice president for the Africa region in 2007 and later became vice president of global operations with responsibility for the Asia and Americas regions.
Ghanim's career in international development began at CARE Sudan after he completed his master's degree at Sudan's University of Khartoum. In his 21 years with CARE, Ghanim held various roles in Sudan, Somalia, India and at the regional level before eventually becoming its vice president for global program resources and learning in 2003.
Ghanim's appointment at ChildFund comes after a six-month, global search process to replace Goddard.
“He was a standout among the 100-plus candidates we considered, with his remarkable breadth of experience, diverse contributions, already-established credibility within ChildFund, and the unprecedented growth he led at Search for Common Ground,” said Lyn McDermid, ChildFund's board chair who recently retired as chief information officer from the Federal Reserve System.
“He's the right person at the right time for this organization,” McDermid said in the statement. “Isam knows ChildFund, he knows the landscape in which we operate, and he returns to us with an even broader view and experience that will enhance his ability to lead the implementation of our new strategy while sustaining the momentum and energy we have already achieved.”
Ghanim joins ChildFund just after the launch of a new, 10-year strategy that aims to multiply the organization's impact and reach.
“I am beyond thrilled to leave the leadership of ChildFund's in Isam's hands,” Goddard said in a statement. “Of course it is bittersweet, but I could not have hoped for a more fitting successor, someone who also knows and loves ChildFund. Make no mistake, though – Isam loves ChildFund enough to challenge it, and he won't hesitate to do so. And that, especially, fills me with great hope for ChildFund's future impact for children.”
ChildFund reached 16.2 million children and family members in 24 countries.
(804) 649-6379