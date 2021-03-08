New project aims to collect information and feedback from Black-owned businesses in Richmond to help support their growth

A new project is underway in an effort to help quantify the Black business landscape in the city of Richmond.

The Black Business Opportunity and Investment Study, which is being backed by several local organizations and companies, hopes to learn just how many Black-owned businesses there are in Richmond to better support and contribute to the understanding, growth and recognition of those businesses.

"We are all guilty of making a lot of assumptions around the needs of Black business owners, when in fact we don't have data collected from Black businesses owners to say what is needed," said Melody Short, co-owner of the Richmond Night Market and co-founder of the Jackson Ward Collective, an organization founded last year of Black businesses in the city.

Short is leading the project along with Todd Waldo, the founder and principal consultant for Hugh Helen LLC, a Richmond-based consulting firm.

The initiative is using an online survey to collect information about Black-owned businesses in the city. It also is hosting a series of six, online meetings that have been scheduled to get feedback from Black business owners.