New project aims to collect information and feedback from Black-owned businesses in Richmond to help support their growth

A new project is underway in an effort to help quantify the Black business landscape in the city of Richmond.
The Black Business Opportunity and Investment Study, which is being backed by several local organizations and companies, hopes to learn just how many Black-owned businesses there are in Richmond to better support and contribute to the understanding, growth and recognition of those businesses.
"We are all guilty of making a lot of assumptions around the needs of Black business owners, when in fact we don't have data collected from Black businesses owners to say what is needed," said Melody Short, co-owner of the Richmond Night Market and co-founder of the Jackson Ward Collective, an organization founded last year of Black businesses in the city.
Short is leading the project along with Todd Waldo, the founder and principal consultant for Hugh Helen LLC, a Richmond-based consulting firm.
The initiative is using an online survey to collect information about Black-owned businesses in the city. It also is hosting a series of six, online meetings that have been scheduled to get feedback from Black business owners.
The project is being backed by groups such as Startup Virginia, a nonprofit that support local entrepreneurs, and is receiving funding from Altria Group Inc., the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond, and Dominion Energy, with in-kind support provided by Capital One Financial Corp.
The survey is available online at www.bboirichmond.com
The goal is to get every single Black-owned business in Richmond to complete the survey, Short said.
Another goal is to quantify the needs of those businesses and collect data to help support the creation, sustainability, and growth of the local Black business community.
While data collection is important, a major objective of the study is simply to identify and recognize local Black-owned businesses that have been a key part of the local economy and Richmond's history, Waldo said.
"Our primary focus is to celebrate Black entrepreneurs and what they are doing every single day," Waldo said. "A secondary focus is on what the gaps are, and what do they need?"
Short said the goal is to continue to collect information annually to help keep track of the Black-owned business community in Richmond, its successes and its needs.
The first of the six online meetings is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday with registration at the same website as the survey.
The first meeting will include a conversation with the Metropolitan Business League, ChamberRVA, and Local Initiatives Support Corp. or LISC Virginia, an organization that seeks to revitalize underserved neighborhoods by investing in such areas as housing, health, education, public safety and employment.
"By creating an organized ecosystem of Black-owned businesses and inviting community partners to the table, the Black Business Opportunity and Investment Study presents the Richmond business and philanthropic communities with the opportunity to systematically increase support for Black-owned businesses and work together to eliminate our city’s racial wealth gap," said Becca Richardson, LISC Virginia's senior economic development program officer.
The plan is to have six meetings, held twice a month, Waldo said. "We will take all this learning and take some time to synthesize that and report back what we learned," he said.
For now, the survey is aimed only at Black-owned businesses in the city of Richmond as a starting point, with the goal of possibly expanding in the future, Waldo said.
"One of the other distinctions of this study is that it is led by two Richmond entrepreneurs," Waldo said. "Very often when studies are done on economic development, they are led by firms outside of Richmond. This is distinct in that it is being run by and led by people who are leading businesses and doing work in the community."
(804) 775-8123