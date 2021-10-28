New Sheltering Arms hospital and the Ukrop’s Market Hall among projects honored by commercial real estate group

The new 114-bed Sheltering Arms Institute rehabilitation hospital in Goochland County has won the Project of the Year award from the Greater Richmond Association for Commercial Real Estate.
The 20th annual GRACRE Real Estate Awards ceremony, which was held Wednesday evening, honored outstanding commercial real estate projects and transactions in the Richmond region during 2020. About 180 people attended the event, which was held at The Country Club of Virginia.
The 212,000-square-foot rehabilitation facility opened last year in The Notch at West Creek development off Broad Street Road in Goochland, just east of the state Route 288 interchange.
The $95 million facility is a collaboration between Sheltering Arms Hospital and VCU Health by consolidating Sheltering Arms’ inpatient facilities at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center in Hanover County and Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center in Chesterfield County as well as VCU Health System’s facility in downtown Richmond.
The facility provides care for patients in need of rehabilitation from strokes, spinal cord injuries, brain injuries, various neurological diseases and disorders, and other conditions.
The Greater Richmond Association for Commercial Real Estate, or GRACRE, recognized a total of 22 projects or transactions in the Richmond area.
***
The other project winners are as follows:
• Mixed-Use Large-Scale Project: The City View Marketplace mixed-use development at Hull and Sixth streets is on the site of the former Reynolds Metals Co. South plant in the Manchester area. The development has 130 residential units spread over five buildings and commercial space for a restaurant, small market or other retail shops.
• Mixed-Use Mid-Scale Project: The Hill Standard development on Forest Hill Avenue near Westover Hills Boulevard in South Richmond has 16 apartments. The project's commercial anchor tenants include The Veil Brewing Co. and Blanchard’s Coffee.
• Retail Project: The Ukrop’s Market Hall at Horsepen Road and Patterson Avenue in Henrico offers much of the company’s full lineup of bakery goods and prepared foods as well as Ukrop’s fried chicken and potato wedges. The company bought and renovated the former Bon Air Baptist Church’s Village campus sanctuary building for the market.
• Incubator Award: Hatch Kitchen RVA provides commercial kitchen space, offices, storage space, and mentoring and advisory services for dozens of startup food businesses at its location in the Clopton Siteworks renovated warehouse complex on Maury Street in South Richmond.
• Industrial Project: Willis Commerce Center off Willis Road in Chesterfield County is a 405,000-square-foot distribution center that is leased to Utah-based iFIT Health & Fitness Inc., the parent company of NordicTrack and other interactive fitness brands.
• Institutional Project: VCU College of Engineering's 132,000-square-foot Engineering Research Building has space where researchers and graduate students can work together creatively to strengthen entrepreneurial and translational research. The facility includes laboratories, innovation maker facilities and flexible collaboration spaces.
• Medical Office Project: East End Health Center is a medical office building at 1122 N. 25th St. in Church Hill that includes 12 exam rooms, a conference room and administrative spaces.
• Multifamily Project: The Summit at Scott’s Addition is a seven-story apartment complex at the corner of Summit Avenue and West Broad Street with 166 units.
• Multifamily Project Amenity: The Connexion at Wescott is a new amenity center for the homeowners at the Wescott residential development in Chesterfield that features a community room, conference room, coffee bar, outdoor patio with grilling stations, and small private offices.
• Office Renovation Project: Global transport company Ocean Network Express renovated space at 8730 Stony Point Parkway in South Richmond for its North American regional headquarters. The 65,000-square-foot office incorporates the company’s shipping business theme in the renovations.
• Office Transformation Project: The atrium area that connects Three James Center with Two James Center and the Omni Richmond Hotel in downtown Richmond underwent a major overhaul. The renovations also included updating the lobby of One James Center and upgrading the 33 elevators in the three buildings.
• New Office Project: Specialty insurer Kinsale Capital Group Inc. built a five-story building in Henrico for its corporate headquarters. Half of the 146,700-square-foot office building at Maywill and Thalbro streets is used by Kinsale with the other half will be leased to other tenants.
• New Coworking Office Project: Gather, the Richmond-based operator of coworking spaces, opened a 26,000-square-foot location at 14321 Winterbreeze Drive in the Winterfield Crossing community in Chesterfield.
• Restaurant Project: Juice and smoothie bar The Pit and The Peel opened a 3,750-square-foot casual fare restaurant at the corner of West Main Street and North Brunswick Street in an adaptive reuse building.
• Affordable Housing Project: The Mirage is a collection of 139 affordable housing apartments on Commerce Street in Manchester.
• Community Impact Project: CARITAS, a nonprofit that provides services for families dealing with homelessness or substance-use disorders, opened a 150,000-square-foot center in South Richmond that houses all of its programs under one roof, including for addiction recovery. It has classroom space, a women’s emergency shelter, a furniture bank warehouse, and sober-living apartments for individuals transitioning out of the recovery program.
***
The transaction awards were presented in the following categories:
• Industrial Sale: The 317,319-square-foot manufacturing plant at 1301 Battery Brooke Parkway in the James River Industrial Center in Chesterfield sold for $21.35 million.
• Land Sale: The property at West Broad Street and Gayton Road in Henrico sold for $5.85 million and will be developed by an Atlanta-based developer working with Richmond-based The Rebkee Co.
• Multifamily Sale: Capital Square 1031, a Henrico-based real estate investment and management company, bought the 301-unit The Canopy at Ginter Park apartment complex at Westwood Avenue and Brook Road in North Richmond for $83.75 million.
• Office Lease: SimpliSafe, a fast-growing provider of self-installed home security systems, leased the two upper floors of a three-story building at 1601 Willow Lawn Drive in the Willow Lawn shopping center for a customer support center. The Boston-based company invested more than $5.5 million in that 60,000-square-foot space with plans to create 572 jobs over a five-year period.
• Office Sale: A Florida-based entity acquired three office buildings in Henrico — One Holland Place at 2235 Staples Mill Road, Vistas I at 5540 Falmouth St. and Vistas II at 5516 Falmouth St. — for a total of $19.2 million.
