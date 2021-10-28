New Sheltering Arms hospital and the Ukrop’s Market Hall among projects honored by commercial real estate group

***

The other project winners are as follows:

• Mixed-Use Large-Scale Project: The City View Marketplace mixed-use development at Hull and Sixth streets is on the site of the former Reynolds Metals Co. South plant in the Manchester area. The development has 130 residential units spread over five buildings and commercial space for a restaurant, small market or other retail shops.

• Mixed-Use Mid-Scale Project: The Hill Standard development on Forest Hill Avenue near Westover Hills Boulevard in South Richmond has 16 apartments. The project's commercial anchor tenants include The Veil Brewing Co. and Blanchard’s Coffee.

• Retail Project: The Ukrop’s Market Hall at Horsepen Road and Patterson Avenue in Henrico offers much of the company’s full lineup of bakery goods and prepared foods as well as Ukrop’s fried chicken and potato wedges. The company bought and renovated the former Bon Air Baptist Church’s Village campus sanctuary building for the market.

• Incubator Award: Hatch Kitchen RVA provides commercial kitchen space, offices, storage space, and mentoring and advisory services for dozens of startup food businesses at its location in the Clopton Siteworks renovated warehouse complex on Maury Street in South Richmond.