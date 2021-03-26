New website introduced for people to report identity theft for unemployment insurance fraud

A new website is available for people to report cases of identity theft related to unemployment insurance claims, as state and federal officials continue to investigate thousands of cases of unemployment fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virginia Employment Commission said Friday that the U.S. Department of Labor has introduced a website at www.dol.gov/fraud and www.dol.gov/fraud/es (for Spanish speakers), to help people whose identities have been stolen and used fraudulently to file for unemployment benefits.

“Unemployment insurance fraud is a national issue that every state is struggling with, and Virginia is not immune,” said Ellen Marie Hess, commissioner of the Virginia Employment Commission.

Virginia has paid out more than $12 billion in unemployment claims since last March for hundreds of thousands of Virginia residents who were laid off from their jobs during the pandemic.