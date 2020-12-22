New York-based company agrees to buy Green Leaf Medical, merging two of Virginia’s leading medical cannabis companies

Columbia Care has licenses in 18 jurisdictions with 107 facilities, including 80 dispensaries and 27 cultivation and manufacturing facilities.

The deal is expected to close in the summer.

Columbia will pay $240 million, consisting of a cash payment of $45 million with the balance of $195 million in Columbia Care stock.

Columbia Care intends to retain the entire Green Leaf management team, while Green Leaf CEO and co-founder Phillip Goldberg is expected to join Columbia Care’s board of directors.

“Columbia Care is the ideal partner to take Green Leaf through its next phase of growth,” Goldberg said in the release. “In conjunction with its existing scale and market-leading strategy across its portfolio, Columbia Care’s dedication to ensuring optimal accessibility and product quality aligns with our values and will improve our ability to serve and expand our customer base throughout the mid-Atlantic.”

Before the acquisition deal was announced, Green Leaf was the largest cultivator in the state, and served as Virginia’s exclusive retailer in 20 counties in Central Virginia, offering home delivery throughout the state.