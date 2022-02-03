Newspaper founders honored for outstanding contributions to Virginia journalism

The late Raymond H. Boone Sr., the founder, editor and publisher of The Richmond Free Press, and his wife, Jean Patterson Boone, the paper's current publisher, have been honored with the George Mason Award for contributions to Virginia journalism.
The Society of Professional Journalists’ Virginia Pro Chapter presented the award virtually Thursday evening. The award, named for the principal author of the Virginia Declaration of Rights, has been presented annually since 1964.
The Boones were named the organization's 2020 award winners, but the presentation event was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. An in-person event had been planned for Thursday evening, but that was switched to a virtual presentation because of the recent rising number of coronavirus cases.
Raymond Boone, a former journalism teacher at Howard University in Washington, founded The Richmond Free Press in January 1992. Jean Boone served as advertising director.
He also had been the editor of the Richmond Afro-American and Planet for 15 years. He started as a reporter at the News-Herald in his native Suffolk in the late 1950s.
Jean Boone has been the publisher of the newspaper since her husband’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2014.
Under the Boones’ stewardship, the Richmond Free Press has won numerous awards for journalism and advertising.
"As editor of the Richmond Afro-American and then as editor of the aptly named Richmond Free Press, Ray Boone fearlessly and tirelessly spoke truth to the entrenched powers that be in Virginia and throughout the nation," Jack White, who has covered the civil rights movement and Black politics for The Washington Post, Time magazine and TheRoot.com, wrote in his letter nominating the Boones for the award.
"Ray’s wife Jean was his partner and ally in that relentless crusade and, after his death, she became its unflinching leader,” White wrote.