Nominate companies for the best places to work in the Richmond region

The Richmond Times-Dispatch is searching to find the best places to work in the region for its ninth annual Top Workplaces program.
The newspaper again has partnered with Energage to determine the region’s best places to work based on employee survey feedback.
The firm has conducted these types of surveys in 59 U.S. markets, surveying more than 2 million employees at over 8,000 organizations in the past year.
The deadline to nominate a company for the program has been extended to Jan. 14.
Anyone can nominate an employer — private, public, government and nonprofit — as long as the business has at least 35 employees. There is no fee to participate.
Nominations may be made at www.Richmond.com/Top-Workplaces or (804) 977-9367.
Eighty-one companies in the Richmond region were recognized this year as Top Workplaces businesses. In May, the coveted top rankings of first-, second- and third-place in each of four size categories — mega, large, midsize and small — went to 12 businesses.
For 2021, automotive retailer CarMax ranked first in the mega-size category for the eighth consecutive year.
Pinnacle Living, the Henrico County-based senior living provider with two residential communities in the region, was the top-ranked company in the large category. Napier ERA, the Chesterfield County-based residential real estate brokerage with four area locations, topped the midsize category. And Starling International Child Care & Learning Complex, a private day care and learning center, ranked first for the small category.
Employers will be recognized based on company size: mega (900-plus employees); large (400-899); midsize (125 to 399); and small (124 or fewer).Workplaces are evaluated by their employees using a short 24-question survey.
The Times-Dispatch will honor the Top Workplaces companies at an awards program in the late spring. Employers also will be recognized in a Top Workplaces special section.