Nominations being accepted for the 2021 Top Workplaces program

Who has the best places to work in the Richmond region?
The Richmond Times-Dispatch is searching for those employers in the region for its eighth annual Top Workplaces program.
The newspaper again has partnered with Energage to determine the region’s best places to work based on employee survey feedback.
The research firm has conducted these types of surveys for dozens of newspapers across the country.
The Times-Dispatch’s annual employer recognition program is accepting nominations. Any Richmond-area organization — business, nonprofit or government — with 35 or more employees is eligible.
Nominations may be made at www.Richmond.com/Top-Workplaces or (804) 977-9367. The deadline is Dec. 11.
Anyone can nominate a business. There is no charge to participate.
Eighty companies in the Richmond region were recognized this year as Top Workplaces businesses. In early October, the coveted top rankings of first, second and third place in each of four size categories — mega, large, midsize and small — were revealed to 12 of those businesses.
In the 2020 program, automotive retailer CarMax ranked first in the mega-size category for the seventh consecutive year — the only business receiving the top designation all seven years in any category.
Real estate firm Long & Foster was the top-ranked company in the large category for a second consecutive year; wholesale beer distributor Premium of Virginia Richmond was the top business in the midsize category; and electronic vendor payment process provider Paymerang ranked first for the small category.
Employers will be recognized based on company size: mega (900-plus employees); large (400-899); midsize (125 to 399); and small (124 or fewer).
Of the 80 businesses in the 2020 program, four companies were in the mega category, eight businesses were in the large category, 28 were in the midsize category, and 40 were in the small category.
Eleven of the 80 businesses have been on the Top Workplaces list each year for seven years, while two employers have been on the list for six consecutive years, four businesses for five straight years, seven companies for four consecutive years, 10 workplaces for three straight years and 12 for two years.
Workplaces are evaluated by their employees using a short 24-question survey.
The Times-Dispatch will honor the Top Workplaces companies at an awards program in the spring. The employers also will be recognized in a Top Workplaces special section.