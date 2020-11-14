Nominations being accepted for the 2021 Top Workplaces program

Who has the best places to work in the Richmond region?

The Richmond Times-Dispatch is searching for those employers in the region for its eighth annual Top Workplaces program.

The newspaper again has partnered with Energage to determine the region’s best places to work based on employee survey feedback.

The research firm has conducted these types of surveys for dozens of newspapers across the country.

The Times-Dispatch’s annual employer recognition program is accepting nominations. Any Richmond-area organization — business, nonprofit or government — with 35 or more employees is eligible.

Nominations may be made at www.Richmond.com/Top-Workplaces or (804) 977-9367. The deadline is Dec. 11.

Anyone can nominate a business. There is no charge to participate.

Eighty companies in the Richmond region were recognized this year as Top Workplaces businesses. In early October, the coveted top rankings of first, second and third place in each of four size categories — mega, large, midsize and small — were revealed to 12 of those businesses.