Nominations being accepted to find the Richmond region’s best employers

The pandemic certainly has changed the workplace.

Bustling offices still are not the norm for many companies. A number of major companies across the country and in the Richmond region have delayed return-to-office plans until 2022.

Employees work from home these days, or they split their time between an office and home.

Some workers just go to the office to collaborate, brainstorm and strategize with colleagues — or they join a Zoom conference meeting from anyplace remotely.

Learning what businesses are the best places to work has become more significant as the workplace upheaval of the past 18-plus months has contributed to employee instability.

Knowing which company stands out as a top employer has gained importance as businesses struggle to retain top talent and millions of people have left their jobs in recent months, or plan to in the future. Researchers have used the phrase the “Great Resignation” to describe what’s happening to the American workforce.

Workers increasingly are seeking employers who make them feel appreciated, according to officials with Energage, the suburban Philadelphia-based employee research and consulting firm.