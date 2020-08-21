Nonprofit offering $1,000 cash reward for unemployed Virginians who complete job training programs

A new effort is underway to help Virginians who have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic get training for in-demand work.

A coalition of 20 businesses across the state is providing financial backing for a nonprofit called Virginia Ready, which aims to get tens of thousands of Virginians into job training programs by providing cash payments to out-of-work people who complete courses for various job through the Virginia Community College System.

The nonprofit is planning to provide $1,000 incentive payments for as many as 15,000 people over the next three years who earn credentials for high-demand fields such as health care, manufacturing and skilled trades.

Virginia Ready was started by Glenn Youngkin, the co-chief executive officer of the private equity and asset management company The Carlyle Group, and his wife Suzanne.

"Back in late April, we felt compelled to do something to help people who had lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19," Glenn Youngkin said. "They tend to work in sectors that are most economically exposed and therefore, they tend to be least able to find new jobs."

"We really need to work to retrain people so they have the capacity to apply and have a career in these faster-growing, more resilient sectors," he said.