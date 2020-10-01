Norfolk-based appliance chain plans to open store in Chesterfield

A Norfolk-based appliance retail chain is expanding to the Richmond region with plans to open a store in Chesterfield County later this year or early next year.

East Coast Appliance is looking at other locations in the Richmond region, with plans to open at least two more stores.

The six-store chain acquired the former 15,600-square-foot Salvation Army thrift store building at 11000 Midlothian Turnpike, near Koger Center Boulevard.

"Richmond is where we have always wanted to go," said Rob Nicholson, the company's founder, owner and president.

East Coast Appliance has looked for locations in the Richmond region since 2008, he said. The company buys its store locations, so finding the right spot has taken time, he noted.

"I'm actively looking in Richmond now and nothing has yet fit my bill," Nicholson said about the additional locations. "I'm not sure when the next opportunity will present itself. But we're ready."

He's looking along West Broad Street and in Colonial Heights for locations. "We do better in older established neighborhoods and I like to be near by competitors" Home Depot and Lowe's.