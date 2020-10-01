Norfolk-based appliance chain to open a store in Chesterfield with plans for more locations in the region

A Norfolk-based appliance retail chain is expanding to the Richmond region with plans to open a store in Chesterfield County later this year or early next year.
East Coast Appliance is looking at other locations in the Richmond region, with plans to open at least two more stores.
The six-store chain acquired the former 15,600- square-foot Salvation Army thrift store building at 11000 Midlothian Turnpike, near Koger Center Boulevard.
“Richmond is where we have always wanted to go,” said Rob Nicholson, the company’s founder, owner and president.
East Coast Appliance has looked for locations in the Richmond region since 2008, he said. The company buys its store locations, so finding the right spot has taken time, he noted.
“I’m actively looking in Richmond now and nothing has yet fit my bill,” Nicholson said about the additional locations. “I’m not sure when the next opportunity will present itself. But we’re ready.”
He’s looking along West Broad Street and in Colonial Heights for locations. “We do better in older established neighborhoods and I like to be near by competitors” Home Depot and Lowe’s.
The former Salvation Army store building is a tad smaller than all of his other six stores — East Coast Appliance has two locations in Virginia Beach and one each in Chesapeake, Fredericksburg, Newport News and Norfolk.
Most of the stores are about 20,000 square feet in space, but some of the newer ones — such as the location in Fredericksburg’s Central Park shopping center, which had been a former Toys R Us store — are more than 30,000 square feet.
East Coast Appliance acquired that Fredericksburg store and a former 45,000 square-foot Toys R Us property on North Military Highway in Norfolk in late 2018. The chain added additional space to that Norfolk location to serve as a superstore as well as its corporate headquarters and distribution center.
But Nicholson said he will make the former Salvation Army store in Chesterfield work.
“There is nothing for sale on Midlothian Turnpike. And I don’t lease,” he said. “This came available. I felt like it was big enough for it to work.”
Besides, he said, the location along the busy Midlothian Turnpike was key. And it is close to home improvement retailers Home Depot and Lowe’s, both of which he said are his main competitors.
An entity tied to East Coast Appliance bought the building at 11000 Midlothian Turnpike from The Salvation Army for $2.4 million, according to commercial real estate brokerage Taylor Long Properties. Brian Glass, a senior vice president at Taylor Long Properties, represented the seller.
Salvation Army closed this location and two other Richmond-area family thrift stores in May.
East Coast Appliance stocks much of its inventory either in a warehouse that is part of its stores or at two distribution centers in Hampton Roads. That gives customers big selection of new and slightly dented refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, cooktops, ovens, dishwashers and microwaves at what he called the lowest prices on top national brand names.
Nicholson founded East Coast Appliance in 1988 after serving in the U.S. Navy. He started it by repairing appliances and later added sales of new appliances.
When the former Circuit City Stores Inc. pulled the plug in 2000 on selling appliances, Nicholson decided to look for bigger space in Hampton Roads to open a store to fill that void. His first superstore opened in 2003.
East Coast Appliance is expected to generate about $60 million in sales this year, he said. The company, he said, has grown to become the largest independent appliance dealer in Virginia.
