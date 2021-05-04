NRC backs Dominion Energy's application to extend Surry's two nuclear reactor units by 20 years

Last Friday, the State Corporation Commission approved nine new solar farms that Dominion said will total nearly 500 megawatts, or "enough to power 125,000 homes at peak output with renewable energy."

Dominion says the two Surry nuclear units are "capable of producing clean electricity for 419,000 homes." It had submitted the renewal application for the Surry reactors in October 2018.

Last year Dominion applied for a renewal of licenses at its two nuclear reactor units at the North Anna nuclear plant in Louisa County, and the NRC review is continuing.

Together, the Surry and North Anna plants produce nearly a third of the electricity for Dominion's 2.7 million customers in Virginia and North Carolina, the company said.

John Cruickshank, a member of the executive committee of the Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club, raised concerns about extending the lifespan of nuclear plants to 80 years.