Ollie’s Bargain Outlet relocating its western Henrico County store

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is closing its store in western Henrico County next month but plans to relocate to a shopping center off West Broad Street.

The no-frills bargain hunter’s paradise is closing its store at 12450 Gayton Road in the Gayton Centre Shopping Center in late September. It had been there since 2008.

Ollie's is moving to the Tuckernuck Commons shopping center at Tuckernuck Drive and West Broad Street. It should open in the new space in early October.

The chain is taking over the former 32,400-square-foot T.J. Maxx store in that shopping center (which used to be called the Shoppes at T.J. Maxx on West Broad until that discount retailer moved out). Tuesday Morning and David's Bridal also are tenants in the same shopping center.

Ollie's operates more than 350 discount stores in 25 states selling housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids and other categories. It specializes in selling closeouts and excess inventory from other retailers.

The chain has one other store in the Richmond region - in the Meadowdale Shopping Center, that opened in late 2007. Ollie's has 18 other stores in Virginia.