Ollie’s Bargain Outlet sets opening date for its relocated store in Henrico

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens its relocated store in western Henrico County on Wednesday Oct. 7.

The chain is taking over 32,400-square-foot space in the Tuckernuck Commons shopping center at Tuckernuck Drive and West Broad Street that had been used by T.J. Maxx. Tuesday Morning and David's Bridal also are tenants in the same shopping center.

Ollie's, known for being a no-frills bargain hunter’s paradise, recently closed its store at 12450 Gayton Road in the Gayton Centre Shopping Center. It had been there since 2008.

Ollie's operates more than 375 discount stores in 25 states selling housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids and other categories.

The chain has one other store in the Richmond region - in the Meadowdale Shopping Center, that opened in late 2007.