The Curtis Group, fundraising consultants to nonprofits, announced the promotion of Abby Weber to Vice President. As a Richmond resident, she will have the primary responsibility of spearheading the firm's work in Richmond, while managing nonprofit clients and campaigns throughout the country. "Abby has been a key part of our success. She is a strong leader, innovative problem solver and effective communicator. We are thrilled to promote her to this important position," said Keith Curtis, President and Founder of the firm. Since starting in 2016, Weber has helped over 30 clients raise over $380 million. This includes work with Richmond Symphony Orchestra, James River Association, VPM Media Corporation, CrossOver Healthcare Ministry, and Old Dominion University. Weber received a degree from Penn State University. She sits on the board of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Central Virginia Chapter, and is an active member of the Virginia Association of Fundraising Executives. For 34 years, The Curtis Group has consulted with over 200 nonprofits throughout the country, helping them raise over $650 million. The Curtis Group is a member of The Giving Institute, the nation's research and thought leader on philanthropy. Learn more at thecurtisgroup.com