Aja E. Moore has joined Reed Smith's Richmond office as a government relations analyst in the Global Regulatory Enforcement Group. Moore assists clients with legislative tracking, legislative and regulatory monitoring, analysis and reporting, and compliance with state lobbying registration and disclosure requirements. In addition, she is responsible for day-to-day management of Reed Smith's Virginia Political Action Committee. Previously, she served as a policy assistant to the governor of Virginia and as a legislative aide to a senior member of the Virginia senate.