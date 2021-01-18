 Skip to main content
Alec Schleicher
TowneBank welcomes Schleicher as assistant vice president, commercial banking officer. He is based at TowneBank's office in downtown Richmond. Schleicher has five years of industry experience and is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He serves on leadership boards for Special Olympics Virginia and JDRF Virginia.

