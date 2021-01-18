TowneBank welcomes Schleicher as assistant vice president, commercial banking officer. He is based at TowneBank's office in downtown Richmond. Schleicher has five years of industry experience and is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He serves on leadership boards for Special Olympics Virginia and JDRF Virginia.
Alec Schleicher
