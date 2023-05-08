Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, PC (VCS) is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Alex Baher. Dr. Baher is a Board Certified Electrophysiologist with extensive experience in pacemaker and ICD Implantation and complex catheter ablations and advance device therapies and clinical research. Dr. Baher trained in Cardiovascular Disease at Yale University School of Medicine and Electrophysiology at University of Utah School of Medicine. He is a Fellow with the American College of Cardiology and Heart Rhythm Society. He will provide comprehensive cardiac electrophysiology services based out of our Bell Creek Office 7505 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville, VA. You can schedule an appointment by calling 804-559-0405.