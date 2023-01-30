Alexander (Alex) S. de Witt

Alex de Witt joins Butler Snow's Tort, Transportation and Specialized Litigation group with vast experience in insurance law, flood litigation, trial and appellate practice, personal injury defense and more. Having received the highest recognition under the Martindale-Hubbell® Rating System as AV® Preeminent, de Witt also earned Rising Star recognitions from Virginia Super Lawyers three years in a row and has authored multiple legal articles regarding insurance law, insurance bad faith litigation and trial practice.