Congratulations to Alison Wickizer Toepp for her promotion to Counsel in the Richmond office of Reed Smith. Alison is a member of the Global Commercial Disputes Group. She represents businesses, financial institutions, energy and construction industry clients in state and federal courts throughout the country, both at the trial and appellate level, and in arbitration proceedings.
