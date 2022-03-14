 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alyson Steele

Alyson Steele

Alyson Steele, FAIA, LEED AP, has been elected president and CEO of Quinn Evans, a nationally recognized architecture, planning, interior design, landscape architecture, and historic preservation firm. Steele will oversee more than 200 professionals in six offices, including Richmond.

Current Quinn Evans projects include the modernization of the National Air and Space Museum and renovations to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, and VCU's new STEM building in Richmond. The firm is also designing the renovation of Old City Hall on Richmond's Capital Square.

