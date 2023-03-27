Pat Lewis, Director of Human Resources, retires after a 50-year tenure with Chesapeake Bank. Amanda Sumiel has a 30 year human resources career was chosen for HR Director. Chesapeake Bank Chesapeake Bank announces the retirement of Patricia Lewis, Executive Vice President and Director of Human Resources. She has held positions in retail banking, internal audit, loan administration and lastly as Director of Human Resources. Chesapeake Bank, founded in 1900, is a subsidiary of Chesapeake Financials Shares (CFS: CPKF), headquartered in the Northern Neck, also serving Richmond, Williamsburg, the Middle Peninsula, and Chesterfield regions.