Amanda V. Thompson

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc., a leading, independent investment bank, has established a Healthcare Investment Banking Group. Ms. Thompson & Ms. Pundarika will lead the new group & be responsible for new client engagement and transaction management. Matrix provides merger & acquisition and financial advisory services for privately-held, private-equity owned, not-for-profit & publicly traded companies, as well as municipalities. www.matrixcmg.com