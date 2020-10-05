 Skip to main content
Amy Black
Amy Black

Paladin Dermatology, a subsidiary of MCH Health, is pleased to welcome Amy Black as their new Nurse Practitioner. For more than two decades, Amy has dedicated herself to holistic health, while spending fourteen of those years in dermatology.

Amy holds a Bachelors' Degree in biology from UVA, a Master's Degree in the Science of Nursing from VCU, a Dermatology Nurse Practitioner Association certification, and an Institute for Functional Medicine certification.

Amy practices at Paladin Dermatology's Petersburg and Midlothian offices. New patients are gladly accepted, as well as Medicare and most insurance. Please call 804-324-4511 for appointments. For more information visit paladinderm.com.

