Paladin Dermatology, a subsidiary of MCH Health, is pleased to welcome Amy Black as their new Nurse Practitioner. For more than two decades, Amy has dedicated herself to holistic health, while spending fourteen of those years in dermatology.

Amy holds a Bachelors' Degree in biology from UVA, a Master's Degree in the Science of Nursing from VCU, a Dermatology Nurse Practitioner Association certification, and an Institute for Functional Medicine certification.