Cushman & Wakefield Thalhimer welcomes Amy Marsden as senior vice president. She will lead Commercial Property Services, which manages over 30 million sf. Amy most recently served as Senior Area Director for the RMR Group, where she handled a portfolio of nearly 10 ten million sf in Richmond, Hampton Roads, and Western VA.
