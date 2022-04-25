 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amy Morgan

Amy Morgan

NDP, a full-service advertising and marketing agency headquartered in Richmond, has announced the promotions of four team members in Richmond.

Amy Morgan was promoted to 360 Planner.

"Congratulations to Angie, Betsy, Taylor and Amy on this well-deserved recognition of their talent and expertise," said Amy Baril, President of NDP. "They all play essential roles in supporting the agency's mission to help clients connect with consumers and heighten brand experiences."

To learn more, visit ndp.agency.

