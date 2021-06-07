Andy Reinhardt, Partner at Reinhardt Harper Davis, PLC was inducted into the Virginia Lawyers Weekly Hall of Fame. The Virginia Lawyers Weekly Hall of Fame honors Virginia Lawyers aged 60 and over based upon accomplishments and contributions to the law in Virginia, the bar and the Commonwealth at large. Reinhardt Harper Davis has offices in Richmond, Fredericksburg, Charlottesville and Northern Virginia and handles Workers' Compensation and Personal Injury cases throughout the state of Virginia.