TowneBank welcomes Angie Collins as senior vice president, private banker. She is based at TowneBank's Chesterfield Financial Center. Collins is a graduate of Radford University with 24 years of banking experience. She serves on the board for Families Forward Virginia and is involved with the National Association of Women Business Owners.
Angie Collins
