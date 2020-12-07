 Skip to main content
TowneBank welcomes Angie Collins as senior vice president, private banker. She is based at TowneBank's Chesterfield Financial Center. Collins is a graduate of Radford University with 24 years of banking experience. She serves on the board for Families Forward Virginia and is involved with the National Association of Women Business Owners.

