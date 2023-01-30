Beth Gould joins Butler Snow's Tort, Transportation and Specialized Litigation practice with litigation and insurance experience in the trucking, commercial general liability, restaurant and retail industries. Gould was named a Rising Star in Civil Litigation in the Defense category by Virginia Super Lawyers in 2022. After earning her Bachelor of Arts at Dartmouth College she earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Richmond School of Law, where she served as a senior staff member of the Richmond Journal of Law and Technology.
Anna E. (Beth) Gould
