 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anna E. (Beth) Gould

  • 0
Anna E. (Beth) Gould

Beth Gould joins Butler Snow's Tort, Transportation and Specialized Litigation practice with litigation and insurance experience in the trucking, commercial general liability, restaurant and retail industries. Gould was named a Rising Star in Civil Litigation in the Defense category by Virginia Super Lawyers in 2022. After earning her Bachelor of Arts at Dartmouth College she earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Richmond School of Law, where she served as a senior staff member of the Richmond Journal of Law and Technology.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Caitlin McBride

Caitlin McBride

has been named Senior Brand Ambassador for Commonwealth Commercial Partners (CCP), a leading commercial real estate firm headquartered in Rich…

Jacob Favaro, CPA, CFP

Jacob Favaro, CPA, CFP

Jacob will be joining Brown Edwards as a partner February 1, 2023. Brown Edwards Prior to joining Brown Edwards, Jacob was a partner at Keiter…

Jean Fee

Jean Fee

Jean Fee has joined the Weinstein JCC as Director of Finance. Her career in accounting and finance roles began as a Staff Accountant and progr…

Marcia Davis

Marcia Davis

Warren Whitney is a management consulting firm serving privately-held and nonprofit organizations. We are pleased to welcome Marcia Davis to o…

Watch Now: Related Video

Brandefy founder Meg Pryde on the app and skincare line

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News