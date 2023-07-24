Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci The Richmond, VA law firm of Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci is pleased to announce that Anne McDonnell, former Executive Director of the Brain Injury Association of Virginia for the past 17 years, has joined our law firm as the Director of Brain Injury Services. For over 40 years, our law firm has successfully handled brain injury cases throughout Virginia and the U.S. Anne McDonnell's knowledge, experience, and passion in brain injury make her a valuable member of our Brain Injury team, and she adds a unique dimension for our clients' cases. Among the services Anne provides are: Supporting our clients in their rehabilitation journey; Identifying the best expert witnesses for our clients' cases; Determining the best-learned treatises and peer-reviewed literature for our clients' cases; Collaborating with our lawyers on strategies for discovery, focus groups, mediation, and trial; and Developing state-of-the-art exhibits for trial. Our Brain Injury Team includes: Irvin V. Cantor Stephanie E. Grana Elliott M. Buckner M. Scott Bucci Joseph L. Cantor Jeff N. Stedman Anne H. McDonnell Our attorneys have developed the techniques and strategies best designed to convey to juries the significant impact brain injury has on our clients and the struggles our clients still face. Our Brain Injury Team is uniquely qualified to assist our clients with their brain injury cases as a result of our experience and proven track record. As the Director of Brain Injury Services, Anne McDonnell supports our clients through the litigation and trial experience. Anne stays up-to-date on the latest research and treatment protocols and has an intimate understanding of the recovery journey and the challenges faced by those with brain injury. She is connected to a network of the best brain injury experts in the country.