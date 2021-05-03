Anne Soffee has been promoted to Associate Broker at Small & Associates Real Estate. A graduate of the College of William & Mary and the MFA Creative Writing program at Virginia Commonwealth University, Anne is also the author of two books and is a former columnist for Richmond Magazine.
